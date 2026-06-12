IL & FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit rises 1353.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of IL & FS Energy Development Co. rose 1353.48% to Rs 638.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 562.01% to Rs 693.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.