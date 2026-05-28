IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 70.79% to Rs 29.81 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co rose 37.47% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.79% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 187.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.