Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 70.11% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.8114.11-4.1311.552.383.812.303.771.334.45

