IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 81.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 364.51% to Rs 35.21 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 81.92% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 364.51% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.65% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.82% to Rs 54.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.