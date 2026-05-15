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Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 97.46% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.17% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 373.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.8694.40 -3 373.85410.22 -9 OPM %32.9742.86 -31.0342.77 - PBDT26.3638.65 -32 106.39173.93 -39 PBT2.2415.66 -86 8.3784.84 -90 NP0.4015.73 -97 0.6477.17 -99

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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