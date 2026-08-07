Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 177.60 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment rose 29.93% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 177.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.177.60148.1050.7349.0285.5071.6360.6745.9757.5744.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News