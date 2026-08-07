Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 177.60 croreNet profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment rose 29.93% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 177.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.60148.10 20 OPM %50.7349.02 -PBDT85.5071.63 19 PBT60.6745.97 32 NP57.5744.31 30
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