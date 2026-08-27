Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedLumino Industries IPOWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Shah Metacorp Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and MV Electrosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Shah Metacorp Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and MV Electrosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd soared 17.81% to Rs 59.13 at 27-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52566 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd surged 14.50% to Rs 178.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54256 shares in the past one month.

Shah Metacorp Ltd spiked 14.15% to Rs 3.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup jumped 13.46% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2701 shares in the past one month.

MV Electrosystems Ltd spurt 11.58% to Rs 626. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skipper gains after securing Rs 1,305-cr orders for T&D projects

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 730 crore

Euro near one-week low against dollar ahead of Jackson Hole; EUR/INR futures hold around 111 mark

Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Next Story