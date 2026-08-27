Wonder Electricals Ltd, Shah Metacorp Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and MV Electrosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Shah Metacorp Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and MV Electrosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd soared 17.81% to Rs 59.13 at 27-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52566 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd surged 14.50% to Rs 178.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54256 shares in the past one month. Shah Metacorp Ltd spiked 14.15% to Rs 3.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month. Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup jumped 13.46% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2701 shares in the past one month.