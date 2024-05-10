Imagicaaworld launches 6 new rides at Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the much awaited expansion of Imagicaa Water Park in Khopoli. This expansion which has been in the works for a while, would elevate the overall customer experience with opening of Six New & Thrilling Water Rides -

-Thunder Bay (Marquee Ride) ExhilaraƟng, Four-person tube slide, First of its kind in India

- Crusader (Marquee Ride) - AcƟon-packed, Two-person tube slide

- Twin Twister ExciƟng, One-person body slide

- Blizzard Adventurous, Two-Person tube slide

- Crazy Fall Thrilling, One-person body slide

- Storm Surge Intense, One-person body slide

This expansion will raise the water park's daily footfall capacity by ~30%, enabling the Company to accommodate a larger audience on peak days and meet the growing demand for immersive leisure activities.

The addition of new rides to the water park will inject a fresh sense of excitement and novelty into the park, perfectly aimed to coincide with the summer season.

The total capital expenditure for the addition of these rides amounted to ~Rs 12 crore, reaffirming Imagicaaworld Entertainment's continuous investment in enhancing its attractions and facilities.

