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IMD expects southwest monsoon to reach Kerala around its usual onset date in early June

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted that it expects the southwest monsoon to reach Kerala around its usual onset date in early June. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands around May 20, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its extended range forecast for next two-weeks. Southwest monsoon onset likely over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea & Andaman & Nicobar Islands towards the end of week 2, IMD noted.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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