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IMD says heat wave conditions very likely over isolated pockets of northwest, central, & adjoining east India

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of northwest, central, & adjoining east India during next 4- 5 days. It noted that Maximum/day temperatures were in the range of 40?"?-45?"? over most parts of Vidarbha; many parts of Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh; some places of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over interior Odisha, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and in the range of 36?"?-40?"? over rest parts of the country except parts of western Himalayan region and northeast India, where are they are below 36C.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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