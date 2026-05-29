IMEC Services standalone net profit declines 68.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.96% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of IMEC Services declined 68.58% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.96% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.57% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.18% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.