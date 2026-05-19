Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Impala Industrial Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kirloskar Industries spurts after Q4 PAT zooms 112% QoQ to Rs 43 cr

Dhanuka Agritech spurts after Rs 70-cr share buyback plan; Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Bharat Electronics Q4 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 2,225 cr

Market end marginally lower amid weak rupee; IT shares rally

First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story