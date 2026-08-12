Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.5014.94 -30 OPM %8.197.56 -PBDT0.790.89 -11 PBT0.140.23 -39 NP0.140.17 -18
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