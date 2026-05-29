Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Inani Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.30 crore

Inani Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.96% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.03% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.32 -6 1.081.46 -26 OPM %-10.00-75.00 --16.67-6.16 - PBDT0.120.52 -77 0.371.11 -67 PBT00.46 -100 0.110.81 -86 NP00.31 -100 0.080.57 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit rises 538.46% in the March 2026 quarter

R J Shah & Company standalone net profit declines 62.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 30.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story