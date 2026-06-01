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Incap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 65.79% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net loss of Incap reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.79% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 31.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.194.94 66 31.6733.58 -6 OPM %0.375.47 -3.795.06 - PBDT-0.020.28 PL 1.011.43 -29 PBT-0.150.17 PL 0.511.05 -51 NP-0.320.17 PL 0.340.80 -58

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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