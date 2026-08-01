Incap standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.64% to Rs 5.42 croreNet profit of Incap declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.64% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.429.97 -46 OPM %4.985.12 -PBDT0.200.38 -47 PBT0.110.30 -63 NP0.110.30 -63
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