Incap standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.64% to Rs 5.42 crore

Net profit of Incap declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.64% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.429.974.985.120.200.380.110.300.110.30

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