Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 82.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 759.17 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 82.33% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 759.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 579.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.759.17579.6666.0257.68234.04131.32229.48126.70171.6894.16

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