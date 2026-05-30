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Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 22.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 219.43 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 22.60% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 219.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.77% to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 840.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 756.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales219.43230.22 -5 840.30756.14 11 OPM %3.734.10 -2.702.82 - PBDT7.668.70 -12 21.6318.60 16 PBT6.327.37 -14 16.6113.24 25 NP4.525.84 -23 11.5212.49 -8

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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