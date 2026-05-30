Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 22.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 219.43 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 22.60% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 219.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.77% to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 840.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 756.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.