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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 213.03 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 6.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 213.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales213.03219.76 -3 OPM %3.152.97 -PBDT6.256.19 1 PBT5.294.95 7 NP3.963.72 6

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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