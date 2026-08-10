Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 213.03 croreNet profit of Incredible Industries rose 6.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 213.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales213.03219.76 -3 OPM %3.152.97 -PBDT6.256.19 1 PBT5.294.95 7 NP3.963.72 6
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