Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 213.03 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 6.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 213.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.213.03219.763.152.976.256.195.294.953.963.72

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