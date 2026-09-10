Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ind-Agiv Commerce reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales01.64 -100 OPM %02.44 -PBDT-0.11-0.10 -10 PBT-0.11-0.11 0 NP-0.11-0.11 0

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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