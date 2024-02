Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.05% to Rs 287.51 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 29.38% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.05% to Rs 287.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 312.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.287.51312.6917.9817.1937.7539.7424.1924.3519.4227.50

