Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 181.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 191.45 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 181.41% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 191.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.191.45152.7317.472.3640.3817.0332.8010.3524.688.77

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