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Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 11.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 11.21% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.906.69 3 OPM %45.9443.50 -PBDT3.162.84 11 PBT3.092.78 11 NP2.382.14 11

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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