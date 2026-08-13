Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 34.46 croreNet profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 2.65% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.4639.71 -13 OPM %-2.849.34 -PBDT7.698.91 -14 PBT6.287.57 -17 NP5.505.65 -3
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