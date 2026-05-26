Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 68.04 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 32.68% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.83% to Rs 23.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 207.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.