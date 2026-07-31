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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 1063.10 crore

Net profit of Indegene declined 0.17% to Rs 116.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 1063.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 760.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1063.10760.80 40 OPM %16.3920.41 -PBDT196.80173.70 13 PBT152.70152.10 0 NP116.20116.40 0

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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