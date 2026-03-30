Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Index of industrial production growth edges up to 5.2%
Following a strong show of the manufacturing sector, industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 5.2 per cent in February from 5.1 per cent in January, according to data released by the Statistics Ministry. The manufacturing sectors output growth accelerated to 6 per cent in February 2026 compared to 2.8 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production growth moved up to 3.1 per cent compared to 1.6 per cent recorded a year ago. Power generation growth eased to 2.3 per cent in February compared to 3.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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