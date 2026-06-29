Index of industrial production records a 5.1% year-on-year growth in May

Industrial output rose 5.1 per cent in May compared to 4.9 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance. This is the second monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series. The growth rates of the Four sectors, Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of May 2026 are (-)1.6 percent, 5.5 percent, 9.9 percent and 5.5 percent respectively. The Quick Estimate of IIP stands at 122.7 against 116.7 in May 2025. The indices of Industrial Production for Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of May 2026 stand at 112.9, 122.6, 129.6 and 145.1 respectively. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the new series of the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base year 202223 on 1st June 2026, using the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as the deflator.

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