India achieves near-universal banking coverage, says Ministry of Finance

India has achieved near-universal banking coverage, with 99.92% of inhabited villages (6,00,868 out of 6,01,328) now served by a banking outlet (Bank branch/ Business Correspondent / India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)) within a radius of 5 km, as per the data uploaded by banks on Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App. This banking expansion is supported by a robust infrastructure of over 1.81 lakh bank branches, 17.36 lakh Business Correspondents (BCs), and 1.65 lakh IPPB centers, as on 17.07.2026.

To ensure accessibility of banking services in rural and remote areas, the endeavor of the Government is to provide a banking outlet (Bank branch / Business Correspondent / India Post Payments Bank) within 5 kilometers radius of all inhabited villages in the country. Further, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks, Local Area Banks and Regional Rural Banks, to open bank branches anywhere in India without prior approval, provided 25% are in unbanked rural areas.