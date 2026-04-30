India aims for $2 trillion in total exports by 2030-31: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India is targeting 2 Trillion US dollars in total exports by 2030-31, comprising 1 Trillion in merchandise exports and services exports each. Chairing a review meeting on Plan of Action for achieving 2 Trillion US dollars export target by 2030-31 in New Delhi, Mr Goyal stated that achievement of the target will be based on three key pillars. These include clearly defined and actionable points with timelines, where each sectoral action is assigned to a Nodal Joint Secretary, classified as supply-side or demand-side, linked to key performance indicators and aligned with short, medium and long-term timelines. In addition, the Minister highlighted the need for an IT-enabled monitoring platform to facilitate regular tracking of progress, with an automated escalation mechanism for review at the levels of Secretary and Minister. He also reviewed the implementation of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship MSME-focused initiative. Mr Goyal stressed that agricultural exports and Micro and Small Enterprises should remain a key focus across all components of the EPM. He further directed that Market Access Support should be extended beyond Export Promotion Councils to include other field-level organisations engaged in promoting exports.

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