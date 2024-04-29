Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India allows export of 99150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries

India allows export of 99150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Government has allowed export of 99,150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Onion export prohibition has been imposed to ensure adequate domestic availability against the backdrop of estimated lower Kharif and Rabi crops in 2023-24 as compared to previous year and increase demand in international market. The National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the agency for export of onion to these countries, sourced the domestic onions to be exported through e-platform at L1 prices and supplied to the agency or agencies nominated by the government of the destination country at the negotiated rate on 100% advance payment basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Saucy Affair Unveils Delectable "No Onion No Garlic" Range, Redefining Culinary Creativity

Lords Mark Industries Ltd. Solidifies Global Footprint; Targets Export more than 6.55 Million Diagnostic Supplies to SAARC Countries

UK Investors Summit Announced 120M Pound Project under 193 Countries Consortium for 30 Business Sectors in FY 2024-25

Poultry Federation of India (PFI) and USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) Collaborate to Address Protein Deficiency in India

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Shipping Corp.of India Land &amp; Assets recommends final dividend

RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO &amp; CIRO

Radico Khaitan's ultra-luxury offering becomes India's only whisky selling at Rs 5 lakh per bottle

Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story