India and Australia re-affirm commitment to progressing an Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Third India-Australia Annual Summit Joint Statement stated that Prime Ministers of both nations reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation is a cornerstone of the partnership in an increasingly complex strategic environment. They announced the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, reflecting a step change in the depth and ambition of the bilateral defence and security relationship, and contribution to regional strength and security.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the establishment of an Annual Defence Ministers' Dialogue as a mechanism to enhance consultation and cooperation. They noted with satisfaction the growing frequency and complexity of defence exercises and exchanges under the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement. They were pleased to note that the defence partnership now extends across all domains, and emphasised the importance of deepening interoperability, including with multilateral partners.

The Prime Ministers underscored the centrality of maritime cooperation to their shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific. The Leaders agreed to enhance maritime cooperation through the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. Through this, India and Australia reaffirm their shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific recognising that effective maritime cooperation is essential to regional security. The Prime Ministers acknowledged the significance of defence industry, research and material cooperation. The Leaders welcomed the ongoing work to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Defence Articles and Defence Services, and efforts to promote connections between Australian and Indian defence industries, including through Australia's first defence trade mission to India and the Australia-India Defence Industry Roundtable.

Acknowledging the significance of professional military education, joint research, wargaming and capacity building initiatives for future-ready military personnel, the Prime Ministers highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation on professional military education. The Leaders encouraged continued strengthening of linkages between military education institutions of both countries. The Prime Ministers undertook to explore the establishment of a bilateral innovation framework to connect the ecosystems of both countries and accelerate collaboration among governments, industry, academia, and research institutions. They underscored the importance of expanding defence science and technology research cooperation into new areas to promote innovative solutions to advanced capability priorities. The Prime Ministers welcomed continued growth in two-way trade under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), and reducing non-tariff barriers, noting its tangible benefits for businesses and consumers in both countries. They re-affirmed their commitment to progressing an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to unlock the full potential of the economic relationship and strengthen prosperity for both countries. The Prime Ministers also underscored the importance of enhancing investment and supported increased engagement between private sector investors, including through stronger coordination of finance between relevant institutions of both countries.