India and Maldives conclude first round of negotiations for Free Trade Agreement

The first round of negotiations for the IndiaMaldives Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded successfully. The negotiations were held in virtual mode from 29 June to 7 July 2026. India's negotiating team was led by Chief Negotiator Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, while the Maldives delegation was led by its Chief Negotiator Yusuf Riza. During the first round, negotiating teams from both sides engaged in text-based discussions across eight technical sessions covering eight policy areas. Both sides made substantive progress across the negotiating tracks and reached broad convergence on several issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News