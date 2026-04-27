India and New Zealand have signed a free trade agreement or FTA to deepen economic ties and expand bilateral trade. IndiaNew Zealand FTA is being positioned as comprehensive Partnership Beyond Tariffs Covering Trade, Mobility, Investment and People-to-People Ties. Industry has welcomed IndiaNew Zealand FTA provisions on Pharma, Medical Devices; Faster Regulatory Access and Dedicated AYUSH chapter to boost growth. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal highlighted the significant opportunities the Agreement creates in education and talent mobility. The Minister urged industry and stakeholders to actively leverage these provisions, encouraging Indian students and professionals to explore the new pathways the FTA opens, and called upon all to view this Agreement as a gateway to a deeper, people-centred partnership between the two nations.