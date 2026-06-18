India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to enter into force on 15th July 2026

India and United Kingdom announced that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will enter into force on 15th July 2026. Simultaneously, the Agreement on Social Securityalso referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC)will also come into effect on 15th July 2026, reinforcing the mobility and competitiveness of Indian professionals in the United Kingdom. Also, the period of exemption under DCC has been increased from 3 years to 5 years, thereby marking a major gain for Indias temporary workers. Following the successful completion of internal procedures and ratifications by both governments, the agreements will formally enter into force on 15th July 2026. Aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," this milestone will operationalize a highly sophisticated, well-balanced economic framework that translates policy into active daily commerce with a major global economy.

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