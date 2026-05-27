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India and US sign key bilateral framework to strengthen supply, mining and processing of critical minerals & rare earths

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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India and US signed key bilateral framework aimed at securing the supply, mining, and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements. The landmark agreement was exchanged between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Delhi. The External Affairs Minister said the framework will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help both nations collaborate on financing, and also help with the effective management of critical minerals and rare earths.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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