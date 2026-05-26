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India Assures Adequate Fertiliser Stock for Kharif 2026; Supply at 50% of Projected Demand, Well Above Usual Threshold

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
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The Centre on Monday asserted that there is adequate availability of fertilisers in the country to meet the demand of soil nutrients during the upcoming Kharif (summer-sown) season. At an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments, Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, said the domestic output post crisis has been good and the country is also importing fertilisers to ensure sufficient supply.

Moreover, she announced that the fertilisers stock is more than 50 per cent of projected Kharif demand, significantly higher than the usual 33 per cent. Further, it was also highlighted that The Department of Agriculture has assessed the fertiliser requirement for Kharif 2026 at 390.54 lakh tonne. The Kharif sowing operation will begin in June. The total domestic production has been about 95 lakh tonne and about 22.60 lakh tonne of imports have reached Indian shores. So, a total of 117.6 lakh tonne fertilisers have been added to the stock. The total domestic production has been about 95 lakh tonne and about 22.60 lakh tonne of imports have reached Indian shores. So, a total of 117.6 lakh tonne fertilisers have been added to the stock. The country has already secured 13.5 lakh tonne of DAP and 9 lakh tonne of NPK complexes.

The availability of inputs for the production of fertilizers also remains comfortable. She informed that the Department of Fertilizer is regularly reviewing the situation. Total domestic production of fertilizers, including Urea, DAP, NPKs and SSP has increased to a record 524.62 lakh tonne in 2025 from 433.29 lakh tonne in 2021.

India imports a large quantity of urea and di-ammonimum phosphate (DAP) to meet local demand. The country's urea production has increased to 306.67 lakh tonne in 2024-25 from 225 lakh tonne during 2014-15. The country imported more than 100 lakh tonne of urea last fiscal to meet local demand. The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 stands at Rs 1.71 lakh crore and the import bill is likely to rise as rates in global markets have shot up. At present, the MRP of neem-coated Urea is Rs 242 per bag (45kg) while the DAP is being sold at Rs 1,350 per bag (50kg).

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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