India auto retail hits record high in FY26 with strong March finish

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that FY 2025-26 was a record year for Indias auto retail industry, with total sales reaching 2.96 crore units, up 13.30% year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, supported by improved affordability, strong rural demand, and a wider range of vehicle options across segments.

2Ws led the market with over 2.14 crore units sold, growing 13.40% and returning to pre-Covid levels. PVs crossed the 47 lakh mark for the first time, rising 13.00%, driven by strong demand for SUVs and new model launches. CVs also posted a strong performance, crossing 10 lakh units with 11.74% growth, supported by infrastructure activity and freight demand.

3Ws continued their steady momentum, growing 11.68% during the year, with electric vehicles accounting for more than 60% of total sales, reflecting a clear shift towards cleaner mobility. Tractors emerged as the standout segment, crossing 10 lakh units with 18.95% growth, backed by a good monsoon and strong farm income. However, construction equipment declined 11.70% due to project delays and a high base. March 2026 provided a strong finish to the year, with total retail sales reaching a record 26.92 lakh units, up 25.28% year-on-year, driven by healthy consumer demand and improved conversions at dealerships. 2Ws rose 28.68% to 19.51 lakh units, while PVs increased 21.48% to 4.40 lakh units. CVs grew 15.12% to 1.02 lakh units, with growth seen across sub-segments. 3Ws also recorded robust growth during the month, continuing their upward trend supported by rising EV adoption.