India auto retail records best-ever July across all vehicle segments

Overall vehicle retail sales stood at 25,91,138 units, growing 25.89% annually, while remaining almost unchanged compared to June, down just 0.16% monthly.
2Ws retail sales reached 18,18,289 units, up 28.25% annually, making it the first time July sales crossed the 18-lakh mark. Sales were 1.26% lower monthly.
CVs retail sales touched 99,666 units, rising 24.04% annually and 4.94% monthly, marking the category's best-ever July and bringing sales close to the one-lakh milestone.
PVs retail sales stood at 4,16,555 units, up 19.13% annually, crossing the 4-lakh mark in July for the first time. Sales were 1.68% lower monthly. Rural demand remained stronger, with PV sales growing 24.72% annually, compared to 15.76% growth in urban markets.
3Ws retail sales reached 1,33,778 units, growing 16.16% annually, with electric vehicles accounting for 65.08% of total 3W sales.
Tractor retail sales climbed to 1,17,349 units, up 28.10% annually and 12.10% monthly, making it the highest-ever July for the segment. Rural tractor sales grew 28.83% annually and 13.62% monthly.
Total EV retail sales touched a record 3,27,901 units, the highest ever in any month. EV sales in both the 2W and CV segments also reached all-time highs, taking overall EV penetration to around 12.7%, up from 9.6% a year ago.
With the first four months of FY'27 registering 18.27% annual growth, the industry enters the festive season on a strong footing.
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