India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.251.42 -12 OPM %-5.6012.68 -PBDT0.060.27 -78 PBT0.050.25 -80 NP0.020.18 -89
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