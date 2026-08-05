India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.251.42-5.6012.680.060.270.050.250.020.18

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