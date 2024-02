India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.66% to Rs 1144.46 crore

Net profit of India Cements declined 99.50% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 1144.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1144.461281.004.26-4.6517.76-109.99-40.31-165.370.67133.29

