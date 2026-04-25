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India Cements consolidated net profit rises 305.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 1228.65 crore

Net profit of India Cements rose 305.59% to Rs 59.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 1228.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1197.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 143.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 4484.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4140.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1228.651197.57 3 4484.694140.53 8 OPM %12.46-0.17 -8.84-9.03 - PBDT155.57-14.75 LP 384.84-439.70 LP PBT79.71-89.60 LP 85.72-679.14 LP NP59.5014.67 306 -67.25-143.69 53

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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