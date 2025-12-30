India, China move to rebuild economic ties this year

India and China ended 2025 aiming to rebuild ties after over four years of tense relations over the eastern Ladakh boundary conflict. The two countries set on a long road of normalisation after agreeing to end the border face-off in October 2024, bringing to an end years of tension since the 2020 Galwan clash. As peace prevailed at the borders, a key prerequisite for India to establish good relations with China, the two sides stepped up the dialogue process. India's exports to China increased by around 90% year-on-year in November

