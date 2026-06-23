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India CPI-inflation remains anchored despite a pick-up in May, notes RBI Bulletin

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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According to Reserve Bank of Indias June bulletin, geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions persisted, despite the recent interim peace deal in West Asia. Amidst the challenging global environment, the Indian economy grew at 7.8 per cent in Q4:2025-26, supported by private consumption and fixed investment. High-frequency indicators during the first two months suggest sustained economic momentum in 2026-27. Despite a pick-up in May, CPI-inflation remained anchored. Indias external sector remained resilient, supported by FDI inflows and adequate foreign exchange reserves.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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