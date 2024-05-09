India extends free import of yellow peas by four more months

India has extended the free import of yellow peas by four more months until October 2024, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Import of yellow peas is free without the minimum import price (MIP) condition and without port restriction, subject to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before October 31, 2024, the DGFT said.

