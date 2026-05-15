India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.77% to Rs 24.29 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 25.69% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.27% to Rs 15.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 84.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.