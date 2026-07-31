India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 28.68% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.5018.3178.9576.6210.187.689.417.034.893.80

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