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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the June 2026 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 28.68% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.5018.31 56 OPM %78.9576.62 -PBDT10.187.68 33 PBT9.417.03 34 NP4.893.80 29

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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