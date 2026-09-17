Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India firmly committed to ensure its energy security says MEA while monitoring further developments on US' Russia sanctions legislation

India firmly committed to ensure its energy security says MEA while monitoring further developments on US' Russia sanctions legislation

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Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday while reacting to the US' Russia sanctions legislation. The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that authorizes President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners such as India and China in the oil and gas sector.

The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress and is monitoring further developments on this matter. As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, the MEA said in a statement. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.

This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side. The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments MEA further noted.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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