India firmly committed to ensure its energy security says MEA while monitoring further developments on US' Russia sanctions legislation

India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday while reacting to the US' Russia sanctions legislation. The US House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that authorizes President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners such as India and China in the oil and gas sector.

The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress and is monitoring further developments on this matter. As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, the MEA said in a statement. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.