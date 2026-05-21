Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2026 quarter

India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 21.54% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.34% to Rs 25.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.47% to Rs 169.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.9853.16 -27 169.81198.53 -14 OPM %12.8314.15 -17.2110.66 - PBDT7.179.04 -21 37.1328.15 32 PBT6.037.66 -21 32.6122.65 44 NP4.485.71 -22 25.1017.39 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbles to three-week low, indices jump in Japan and Korea

NCDEX unveils India's first exchange-traded rainfall futures contract

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

Protean eGov Tech hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story