India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 14.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 45.68 croreNet profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 14.12% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 45.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.6839.10 17 OPM %20.6220.18 -PBDT11.779.98 18 PBT10.648.83 20 NP8.087.08 14
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